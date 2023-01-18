News
CoE Secretary General calls to release Navalny
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic-Buric called on the Russian authorities to immediately release Alexei Navalny, the press service of the Council of Europe reported on the second anniversary of the arrest of the opposition activist in Russia.

In particular, Marija Pejcinovic-Buric recalled that the European Court of Human Rights ruled to release Alexei Navalny, but the opposition member is still in jail in harsh conditions.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe expressed concern about reports that Navalny has been mistreated while in custody.

Alexei Navalny is being held in penal colony No. 6 in Melekhovo, Vladimir region. During his confinement in Penal Colony No. 6, he has already been sent to solitary confinement ten times since last June. In early January, lawyer Vadim Kobzev reported on the deterioration of the politician's health.
