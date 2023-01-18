News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 18
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Lavrov: EU monitors’ deployment on Armenia-Azerbaijan border without Baku's consent may be ineffective
Lavrov: EU monitors’ deployment on Armenia-Azerbaijan border without Baku's consent may be ineffective
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Despite the fact that Russia and Armenia are allies, despite the fact that this mission is completely ready, the Armenian side prefers to make an arrangement with the European Union (EU) in order to deploy a civilian monitoring mission on the border with Azerbaijan on a long-term basis. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced this during a press conference Wednesday.

"We have difficulties related to the situation in Armenia. When our Armenian friends were pushing the issue of the need for a CSTO mission on the border with Azerbaijan, to ensure some stability there. And during the summit in Yerevan, we reached an agreement on the document regarding the parameters of this mission. But it failed to be adopted because the Armenian colleagues began to insist that Azerbaijan should be strongly condemned in that document.

We explained that if it is about condemnation, rhetoric, expressing positions, then everyone is free to do what they want here. But if we want to send a CSTO mission, then this is not necessarily conditioned by some external signs, some statements—and moreover, harsh.

We are still willing to send a CSTO mission to the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan. However, despite the fact that we are allies, despite the fact that this mission is completely ready, the Armenian side prefers to make an arrangement with the European Union in order to deploy a civilian monitoring mission there—on a long-term basis.

Well, this is, in fact, the right of Armenia. But we must not forget that it’s about the border with Azerbaijan, and probably, if this mission is deployed without Azerbaijan's consent, it may be ineffective. Instead of strengthening confidence on the border, it can create additional tension," the Russian FM said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
FM: Estonia supports decision to deploy permanent EU monitoring mission along Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Along the lines of his visit to Estonia, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan had a working lunch with Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu…
 Estonia President expresses support for launch of EU monitoring mission on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Alar Karis summed up the results of his meeting with visiting Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan…
 France National Assembly speaker: We don’t understand Azerbaijani president’s criticism
France seeks to take action for the benefit of the process of establishing peace in South Caucasus, Yaël Braun-Pivet said in an interview…
 We would not go that way if we considered dialogue with Azerbaijan vain and fruitless, France NA speaker says
Today there is a dialogue with Azerbaijan; it should be continued and strengthened…
 Braun-Pivet: France is mediator, very active, not limited to statements alone
“I believe this is the right way. The path of active mediation and unequivocal support, which is expressed even today by my presence in Armenia,” added the speaker of the French National Assembly…
 Yael Braun-Pivet: France does not recognize Karabakh independence
This is in accordance with the international law to which France is subject, said the speaker of the French National Assembly…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos