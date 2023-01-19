News
European Parliament calls for IRGC to be put on terrorist list
European Parliament calls for IRGC to be put on terrorist list
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The European Parliament has called for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to be added to the European Union's terrorist list and insisted on expanding sanctions against Tehran.

In a non-binding resolution passed by a majority vote, MEPs called for punitive action by EU member states to counter what they see as a rapid retreat from human rights in Iran.

In addition to calling for the organization to be blacklisted as a terrorist, the European Parliament also wants the EU to ban any economic or financial activities that could be linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The U.S. has already recognized the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization and subjected it to unprecedented sanctions.

The European Parliament's action comes ahead of Monday's meeting of EU foreign ministers, where additional sanctions against Tehran are expected to be approved.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
