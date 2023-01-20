News
Turkey assumes command of NATO's maritime component of response force
Turkey assumes command of NATO's maritime component of response force
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The command of the maritime component of the NATO Response Force, which annually changes between several member countries of the alliance, will be given to Turkey on February 1, TRT television company reported.

Since the beginning of 2022, this function was performed by the UK, in February 2024, the command will be transferred to Italy.

The command center of the Turkish Navy TURMARFOR will be used to control naval forces of NATO, which was opened in 2020 and has the ability to coordinate naval forces of different countries.

According to TURMARFOR representative Cüneyt Talayman, four other NATO countries - Great Britain, France, Italy and Spain - have similar capabilities.

Rear Admiral Hüseyin Tigli, commander of the Turkish Navy, said such cooperation shows the importance Turkey attaches to NATO.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
