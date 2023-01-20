News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 20
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Zohouri: Armenia's security is Iran's security
Zohouri: Armenia's security is Iran's security
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics


Iran pursues a policy with all its neighboring countries aimed at developing cooperation in all domains. Iranian ambassador Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri told this to reporters in Syunik Province of Armenia today.

"And Armenia is our neighbor, friendly country. And there is that policy towards Armenia as well. Iran's Foreign Minister also noted that Armenia's security is Iran's security. And Iran's position has always been that the independence, territorial integrity of countries, including that of Armenia and all, should be respected in accordance with international laws," said Zohouri.

He noted that cooperation between Armenia and Iran and ties in all domains are developing.

"I hope that this cooperation as two ancient and centuries-old countries will further develop. Work is being carried out in different directions, related to the road, economic cooperation, etc., which are having their impact," said the Iranian ambassador.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri: Cooperation with Armenia is very important for Iran
The Iranian ambassador reflected on the construction of the third power-transmission line between the two countries…
 Yerevan and Tehran become sister cities
Hrachya Sargsyan and Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani signed an agreement...
 Delegation headed by Mayor of Yerevan to visit Iran
The members of the Yerevan delegation will also visit a number of urban management structures...
 Armenia Police delegation visits Iran
The delegation held several meetings in Tehran…
 Major Iranian companies are going to actively develop activity in Armenia
The last ones operate under the aegis of the president of Iran...
 Iranian Ambassador to Armenia: Defense is an internal issue
Iran and Armenia are neighboring and friendly countries...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos