Zohouri: Armenia's security is Iran's security

Iran pursues a policy with all its neighboring countries aimed at developing cooperation in all domains. Iranian ambassador Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri told this to reporters in Syunik Province of Armenia today.

"And Armenia is our neighbor, friendly country. And there is that policy towards Armenia as well. Iran's Foreign Minister also noted that Armenia's security is Iran's security. And Iran's position has always been that the independence, territorial integrity of countries, including that of Armenia and all, should be respected in accordance with international laws," said Zohouri.

He noted that cooperation between Armenia and Iran and ties in all domains are developing.

"I hope that this cooperation as two ancient and centuries-old countries will further develop. Work is being carried out in different directions, related to the road, economic cooperation, etc., which are having their impact," said the Iranian ambassador.