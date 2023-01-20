Kremlin responds to question about installation of anti-aircraft missiles on rooftops in Moscow

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov at a briefing responded to a question from journalists about the data that appeared in social networks that Pantsir-S air defense systems were being installed on the roof of the Russian military department and a number of other buildings in the capital, RBC writes.
"Here I want to redirect you completely to the Defense Ministry. They are responsible for ensuring the security of the country as a whole and the capital in particular," Peskov said.
The Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile system can be placed on a tracked or wheeled chassis, on a trailer or installed permanently.
The system is intended to protect small objects against air attack means, both manned and unmanned. In addition, the complex is capable of combating lightly armored ground targets, as well as manpower of the adversary.