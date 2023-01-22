Biden enters 2023 with low approval ratings of his US presidency

US President Biden is entering the new year with approval ratings that are close to the lowest levels seen in his presidency, despite the shot-in the-arm the White House received from a relatively successful midterm election that saw Democrats hold the Senate and keep House losses to a minimum, The Hill reported.
A Reuters-Ipsos poll showed that 40 percent of Americans approved of Biden’s job performance. It was a point higher than last month’s survey, but low enough to stir angst among Democrats reading for a 2024 reelection signal from Biden that is expected to come after the State of the Union address.
Biden’s approval ratings fall between those seen by his immediate predecessors, former Presidents Trump and Obama, at this point in their terms.
In his third year of the presidency, Obama’s approval rating hovered around 44 percent, according to Gallup. Trump, at the same point, had an approval rating of 37 percent. Obama went on to win reelection relatively easily over Republican nominee Mitt Romney, while Trump lost his reelection bid in a close race with Biden