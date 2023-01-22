13 die in Aleppo residential building collapse

Thirteen people, including a child, have died and two are seriously injured after the collapse of a residential building on Aleppo, Syria, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.
The Ministry of Interior stated in a statement that, at 3am on Sunday, a residential building consisting of five floors collapsed in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood in Aleppo, and the removal of rubble and the search for survivors are still going on.
A police source told SANA that the reason for the collapse is due to water leakage into the foundations of the building.