National Front: Armenia Police special forces kicked Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan

The special forces of the Armenian police have kicked Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan during the clash in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) building, reports the National Front.
It is noted that the police special forces beat some of the reporters covering the demonstration outside the MFA building.
And as a result of the use of brutal and disproportionate force by the police, some citizens fell ill.
People were beaten with clubs as well.
The police detained the clergymen also.
To note, the protests and civil disobedience actions by the Tavush for the Homeland movement, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, had started in Armenia after it became known on April 19 that Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to start border delimitation at Tavush Province of Armenia. Leading a respective march of protest from Tavush to Yerevan on May 9, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, then Primate of the Diocese of Tavush of the Armenian Apostolic Church, called on PM Nikol Pashinyan to resign.