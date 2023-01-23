Iranian foreign minister says feelings have taken precedence over reason in Europe

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that feelings prevailed over reason in Europe. He made the statement after the European Parliament approved a resolution calling on the European Union leadership to include the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the list of terrorist organizations, IRNA news agency reported.
"We hope that rationality will prevail in the Council of Ministers of the European Union," he said.
He added that Josep Borrell, head of European diplomacy, made it clear in a phone call that MEPs were emotional and wanted to express their concerns.
"I held talks with the Swedish Foreign Minister and with Mr. Borrell, and he assured me that such an issue would not be on the agenda of the Council of Foreign Ministers," the Iranian foreign minister stressed. However, he clarified that he could not fully trust these statements.