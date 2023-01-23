News
EU foreign ministers prepare for 4th package of sanctions against Iran
EU foreign ministers prepare for 4th package of sanctions against Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said that EU foreign ministers are discussing a fourth package of sanctions against Iran.

The sanctions list may include more than 50 individuals and several legal entities, in particular, members of the elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces - Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) will be blacklisted, Asselborn said.

Earlier Asselborn asserted that the European Union cannot include the IRGC into the list of terrorist organizations until a court of at least one of the countries of the alliance establishes that it committed a terrorist act on the territory of Europe.

Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has already supported the inclusion of the IRGC into the list of terrorist organizations.

Commenting on the approval of the corresponding resolution by the EP, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that feelings prevail over reason in Europe. The Iranian parliament, in its turn, threatened the EU with the preparation of a law recognizing the armies of the alliance member states as terrorists.
