Russia lowers level of diplomatic relations with Estonia

Russia is lowering the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"The Estonian leadership has been purposefully destroying the entire complex of relations with Russia over the past few years. Estonia's total Russophobia and inculcation of hostility towards our country has been elevated by Tallinn to the level of state policy.
Estonia has now taken a new unfriendly step to radically downsize the Russian embassy in Tallinn, which confirms its policy of destroying relations between our countries. In response, the Russian side decided to downgrade its diplomatic representative in both countries to Chargé d'affaires a.i.
On January 23, Ambassador M. Laidre of Estonia was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. A strong protest was lodged against the actions of the Estonian authorities. The Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia must leave the Russian Federation on February 7, 2023.
The entire responsibility for the development of this situation in relations between Russia and Estonia lies on the Estonian side. We will continue to respond to the hostile steps taken by the leadership of Estonia," reads the statement.