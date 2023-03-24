News
Newspaper: Matter of changing Artsakh president put off for at least half year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Yesterday, the National Assembly of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] approved in the second reading the draft of the amendment to the Constitution regarding the election of the president of the country by the parliament and its features in case the position of the president of the republic remains vacant during martial law.

The draft has been sent to the Supreme Court of Artsakh, where the matter of compliance of the said amendment with the Constitution will be decided.

According to the law, the high court has from 10 days to 6 months to express [its] opinion. And this means that the issue of changing the president of Artsakh is being put off for at least half a year—although it is not ruled that, if necessary, the Supreme Court will issue a conclusion earlier and the draft will be put to a vote in the parliament.
