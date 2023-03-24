ARMBUSINESSBANK announces a campaign for payments via Apple Pay

The cardholders of ARMBUSINESSBANK can now add their cards to Apple Pay in ABB Mobile or Apple Wallet apps and make contactless payments using smartphones, watches and other Apple devices.
Moreover, a campaign is rolled out for Mastercard and VISA cardholders of the Bank, where three (3) cardholders having made maximum amount of cashless transactions in Armenia and abroad via Apple Pay, including online platforms, will receive valuable gifts:
- iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphone
- iPad Pro 12.9 tablet
- Apple Watch Ultra
The offer is valid from March 21 to April 21, 2023.
+374 10 59 20 20, +374 60 37 25 00
www.armbusinessbank.am
ARMBUSINESS BANK is controlled by the Central Bank of Armenia