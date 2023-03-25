Ayatollah Seyyed Hassan Amoli: Reflecting on history is absolutely not in Azerbaijan’s interests

Reflecting on history is absolutely not in the interests of Azerbaijan, and we do not want that. Ayatollah Seyyed Hassan Amoli, the representative of the leader of the Islamic revolution in Ardabil, announced this, Sepah Pasdaran's Telegram channel reported.
"If Azerbaijan wants historical records to be the basis of international borders, then many neighboring countries of Iran, including Azerbaijan, should join Iran. We respect the laws and international borders adopted by the government of Azerbaijan and do not violate the security of the region," Amoli added.