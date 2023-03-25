US does not seek conflict with Iran but will ‘act forcefully’ to protect Americans, Biden says

President Joe Biden has warned Iran that the United States will “act forcefully” to protect Americans, after the US military carried out air strikes against Iran-backed forces in retaliation for an attack in Syria, The Guardian reported.
“Make no mistake: the United States does not ... seek conflict with Iran, but be prepared for us to act forcefully to protect our people,” Biden told reporters during a visit to Canada.
Asked whether there should be a higher cost for Iran, Biden replied: “We’re not going to stop.”
Officials said a US service member was wounded in Syria on Friday in the latest tit-for-tat strike between Iran-backed forces and US personnel.
It comes after an attack on Thursday killed an American contractor and wounded five US troops and another contractor. Washington has said a drone of Iranian origin was used in that attack.