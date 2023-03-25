News
Saturday
March 25
US does not seek conflict with Iran but will ‘act forcefully’ to protect Americans, Biden says
Region:World News, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

President Joe Biden has warned Iran that the United States will “act forcefully” to protect Americans, after the US military carried out air strikes against Iran-backed forces in retaliation for an attack in Syria, The Guardian reported.

“Make no mistake: the United States does not ... seek conflict with Iran, but be prepared for us to act forcefully to protect our people,” Biden told reporters during a visit to Canada.

Asked whether there should be a higher cost for Iran, Biden replied: “We’re not going to stop.”

Officials said a US service member was wounded in Syria on Friday in the latest tit-for-tat strike between Iran-backed forces and US personnel.

It comes after an attack on Thursday killed an American contractor and wounded five US troops and another contractor. Washington has said a drone of Iranian origin was used in that attack.
