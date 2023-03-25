Israel judicial reform protests’ organizers announce 'Week of Paralysis'

Organizers of the judicial reform protests in Israel announced on Friday a "Week of Paralysis" for next week a day after the "Day of Paralysis" in which many thousands took part, The Jerusalem Post reported.
The organizers said that on Sunday and Monday, they will show up to any place that the government ministers and coalition government MPs go to and protest there to let them know that "dictatorship will not pass on our watch."
On Tuesday, there will be a day of "widespread paralysis" throughout the country which will be "a step up from the previous days of resistance," the organizers said.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government plans to implement judicial reforms that will give it more decision-making power. This plan, however, has led to mass protests throughout Israel.