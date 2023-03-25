News
Putin, Erdogan discuss situation around Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, reports Anadolu Agency.

The office of the President of Turkey reported that the heads of state discussed the steps for the further development of Turkish-Russian relations, as well as the latest developments surrounding the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Erdogan thanked Putin for his positive position regarding the double extension of the terms of the Black Sea grain initiative.

Also, the president of Turkey noted that Ankara attaches importance to the quick cessation of hostilities through negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

In addition, the Turkish president did not rule out new steps in economic cooperation in the light of the agreements reached in Sochi, Russia.
