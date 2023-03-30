Armenia attends first staff talks on preparation of CSTO military exercises in 2023

The first staff talks on the preparation of joint military exercises with the collective forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) scheduled for 2023 took place at the joint headquarters of the CSTO, the press service of the headquarters reports.
These staff talks took place from Tuesday to Thursday. The representatives of the respective ministries and agencies of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, as well as the representatives of the CSTO Secretariat and the Joint Staff took part in these talks.
In 2023, training will be held with CSTO troops (Collective Forces) in the form of the Combat Brotherhood joint operational-strategic exercises, which is considered the highest form of joint training in the format of the CSTO. All elements of the collective security system will be involved in various regions of the CSTO zone of responsibility.
A complex of events is planned within the framework of the Combat Brotherhood 2023 joint operational-strategic exercises.
"For the first time in the territory of the Republic of Belarus, a special exercise will be held with the joint formation of Barrier 2023 radiation, chemical, and biological protection and medical support," the CSTO press service noted.