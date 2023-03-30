News
Thursday
March 30
USD
388.3
EUR
422.39
RUB
5.03
Armenia-Ukraine economic relations’ development is discussed (PHOTOS)
Armenia-Ukraine economic relations’ development is discussed (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan received Ukraine's charge d'affaires in Armenia, Oleksandr Senchenko.

They discussed the development of economic relations, increasing the amount of trade, improving logistics services between the two countries, and several other matters of mutual interest, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

And a separate reference was made to the possibility of holding another meeting of the Armenian-Ukrainian intergovernmental joint commission for economic cooperation.
