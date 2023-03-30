Armenia-Ukraine economic relations’ development is discussed (PHOTOS)

Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan received Ukraine's charge d'affaires in Armenia, Oleksandr Senchenko.
They discussed the development of economic relations, increasing the amount of trade, improving logistics services between the two countries, and several other matters of mutual interest, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
And a separate reference was made to the possibility of holding another meeting of the Armenian-Ukrainian intergovernmental joint commission for economic cooperation.