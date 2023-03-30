Baku's words are considered unconvincing in Tehran: What non-regional forces Iran FM talked about in Russia?

By Aram Danielyan
Iran has already clearly expressed its position regarding Israel's presence both in the region and in Azerbaijan. Robert Beglarian, an Armenian member of the Iranian parliament, said this in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to him, after the 44-day war in 2020, Israel's presence became evident both in the political, military and security spheres, based on the results of the war.
Beglarian said that the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel "updates" in Baku the level of vigilance of Iran towards the region.
"If Iran, through the mouth of the foreign minister, emphasizes in the joint briefing with [Russian FM] Lavrov that it will not tolerate the presence of non-regional forces in the region, then in the current situation, it primarily means the presence of Israel, especially considering that it is not only about diplomatic, but also major economic as well as military presence," said the Armenian MP of Iran.
Iran's FM had announced on Wednesday that the current tension in the Caucasus can be settled within the framework of the "3+3" format, pointing to the inadmissibility of foreign interference.
Beglarian added that there are circles and ideas in Iran that are close to pan-Turkist movements and ideas, they try to resort to manipulations, but the country's authorities, which are committed to dealing with security issues, do not accept Azerbaijan's explanations that cooperation with Israel is not directed against Iran.
The Armenian member of the Iranian parliament considers Baku's statements unconvincing.