Yerevan subway operations resume

The operations of the Yerevan subway have resumed as of 3:10pm, the Rescue Service of Armenia informed.
Earlier we reported that at 2:20pm on Saturday, the Armenian national center for crisis management was alerted that debris had fallen on the subway tracks during the demolition of the bunker of Yerevan Flour Mill company, as a result of which the Yerevan subway operations were stopped.
Three fire and rescue squads, as well as teams on duty from the national center for crisis management, the Department of Firefighting and Rescue Operations, and the Special Rescue Operations Center of the Department of Rescue Forces were dispatched to the scene.