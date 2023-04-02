“Armenia” faction MPs visited Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay respect to soldiers fallen in 2016 Nagorno-Karabakh war

Today marks the 7th year since 2016 April war.
MPs of "Armenia" opposition faction of Armenian Parliament together with the leader of the faction visited Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of those who died in the April war.
On April 1, 2016, the enemy launched an attack at the Arstakh-Azerbaijan border involving artillery, armored vehicles and aviation. On April 2, the enemy's attacks killed and injured children.
On April 4, in the southern direction of the front line, the Azerbaijani armed forces used the "Smerch" multiple rocket launcher, and on April 5, a verbal ceasefire agreement was reached. As of 12:00, the hostilities stopped.
During the April war, 110 servicemen and volunteers of the Armed Forces of Armenia were killed and 121 were wounded as a result of combat operations.