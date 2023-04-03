Poland sends MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine

Polish authorities have sent several MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. Marcin Przydacz, Secretary of State and Head of the International Policy Bureau of the Polish presidential office, on Monday informed about this on the air of RMF radio.

"As far as I know, several MiG-29 fighters have already been sent [to Ukraine]," Przydacz said. "As far as I know, that process has already been completed—if we talk about the transfer of the first part."

According to him, the Polish army plans to replace the aforesaid fighter jets with more modern ones in the next few years.

Poland has 28 MiG-29 fighters, which are located at Malbork military airbase.