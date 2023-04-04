News
Volkswagen plans to drop Golf model
Volkswagen plans to drop Golf model
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

The German Volkswagen company plans to end the manufacture of its Golf model and introduce its new car instead, automobilwoche.de reported, citing Thomas Schafer, the CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

According to the top manager, in 2024 the current Volkswagen Golf will be updated, whereas in 2028 this model will be withdrawn from the brand's production.

It was noted that instead of the Golf, Volkswagen plans to manufacture a new model with an electric power unit. About what kind of car it will be, it will become known later.
