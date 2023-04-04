Slovakia legislature delegation lays flowers at Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

We must remember the victims. We have no right to forget the tragedy that happened to the Armenian people. We must continue the proof work for future generations. The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council (parliament) of Slovakia, Marian Kery, made such a note in the Book of Honored Guests of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

The delegation led by him on Tuesday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, the National Assembly of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The members of the delegation laid a wreath and flowers at the Eternal Flame perpetuating the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, and silently honored the Holy Martyrs of this tragedy.

Also, the Slovak MPs toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.