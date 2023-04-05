News
Byblos Bank Armenia launches Google PayTM support for cardholders
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Byblos Bank Armenia will from now on support Google PayTM, enabling cardholders to take advantage of simple and secure contactless payments and card storage on both Android and Wear OS devices.

Cardholders will be able to store both credit and debit cards within Google Wallet and make contactless payments.

In addition to payment cards, cardholders will also be able to save and access loyalty cards, boarding passes and event tickets in Google WalletTM.

Using Google Pay also makes payments safer with multiple layers of security, adding to the protections already provided by MastercardTM cards issued by Byblos Bank Armenia. This includes industry-standard tokenization, which means when you use your card stored in Google Wallet to pay, transactions are made using a virtual card number (a token). This token is device-specific and associated with a dynamic security code that changes with each transaction, providing an extra layer of protection from fraud.

Also, if your phone is ever lost or stolen, you can simply use the “Find my device” function to instantly lock your device from anywhere, secure it with a new password, or even wipe it clean of your personal information.

To start paying with a smartphone using Google Pay, cardholders need to download the free-of-charge Google Wallet app from Google Play Store and add the details of their bank cards to the digital wallet. To pay, just activate the screen or unlock your smartphone with password, graphic key, or biometrics, and bring the device to the contactless payment terminal.

Contactless payments using Google Pay are available on smartphones with Android 5.0 or higher and a built-in NFC chip. Contactless payments with an NFC-enabled smartwatch based on Wear OS 2.15 or higher are also enabled.

Google Pay and Google Wallet are trademarks of Google LLC.

Find more on Byblos Bank Armenia official website.
Հայերեն
