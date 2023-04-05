News
Russia MFA spox on CSTO peacekeepers’ possible deployment in Armenia: Ball is on Yerevan's court
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


The timeframes of possible deployment of CSTO peacekeepers in Armenia depend on the Armenian side. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, stated this during Wednesday’s press briefing.

Zakharova recalled the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that "Russia is satisfied with Armenia's continued interest in accepting CSTO peacekeepers. Moscow is convinced that this step will contribute to the stabilization of the situation in the region. Both Russia and other allies are ready for it."

"Such decisions are coordinated and adopted in the CSTO and approved at a high level. As for the timeframes, when the Armenian partners are ready, the parties will be able to return to the work aimed at defining the specific modalities of the organization's monitoring mission. The ball is on Yerevan's court," said Zakharova.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
