Sargis Khandanyan: We will talk about CSTO mission deployment when we find that Armenia positions are met

Armenia has never said no to a CSTO monitoring mission to be in the country. Sargis Khandanyan, Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, told this to reporters at the NA on Thursday.

"It’s just that the document on the basis of which the mission was supposed to be, continues to be in the phase of being updated. It is important for us that the records, which should objectively present the reality of what happened to the sovereign territory of Armenia, be made," he said.

According to Khandanyan, without a detailed assessment of the situation, it will be difficult to imagine what mission and in which territory the CSTO should carry out that monitoring mission.

"Nevertheless, Armenia never rejected that mission, Armenia wanted the issue to be clearly recorded," he said.

The chair of the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations emphasized that at the phase when Armenia finds that a draft has been submitted that meets the positions and wishes of Armenia, then it will be possible to talk about the deployment of the aforesaid CSTO mission.

Reflecting on the EU observers in Armenia, Khandanyan noted that they record the violations being committed by Azerbaijan.

"That is their main function. Lauding the two-month activity of that mission, the Armenian government petitioned to the EU to send a longer mission to Armenia. This is very important, very effective, and an additional guarantee for our security. Of course, I am not trying to overestimate the capacity of the mission, considering that it is a civilian mission," he added.