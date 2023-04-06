News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 06
USD
388.21
EUR
423.23
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 06
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.21
EUR
423.23
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
Sargis Khandanyan: We will talk about CSTO mission deployment when we find that Armenia positions are met
Sargis Khandanyan: We will talk about CSTO mission deployment when we find that Armenia positions are met
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Armenia has never said no to a CSTO monitoring mission to be in the country. Sargis Khandanyan, Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, told this to reporters at the NA on Thursday.

"It’s just that the document on the basis of which the mission was supposed to be, continues to be in the phase of being updated. It is important for us that the records, which should objectively present the reality of what happened to the sovereign territory of Armenia, be made," he said.

According to Khandanyan, without a detailed assessment of the situation, it will be difficult to imagine what mission and in which territory the CSTO should carry out that monitoring mission.

"Nevertheless, Armenia never rejected that mission, Armenia wanted the issue to be clearly recorded," he said.

The chair of the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations emphasized that at the phase when Armenia finds that a draft has been submitted that meets the positions and wishes of Armenia, then it will be possible to talk about the deployment of the aforesaid CSTO mission.

Reflecting on the EU observers in Armenia, Khandanyan noted that they record the violations being committed by Azerbaijan.

"That is their main function. Lauding the two-month activity of that mission, the Armenian government petitioned to the EU to send a longer mission to Armenia. This is very important, very effective, and an additional guarantee for our security. Of course, I am not trying to overestimate the capacity of the mission, considering that it is a civilian mission," he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia premier: Deployment spots on 7km of border with Azerbaijan are specified, cartographers are working on 5km
An agreement was reached that the cartographers from both sides would adjust the situation…
 Stratfor: EU observers’ deployment in Armenia could deter Azerbaijan from large-scale attack
As peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan stall, violent flare-ups either in Nagorno-Karabakh or on their common border are increasingly likely…
 Newspaper: Azerbaijanis set up 11 military posts already at Armenia border
And yesterday we learned that several police checkpoints were installed in the territory of Tegh village…
 Armenia’s Mirzoyan: Despite all difficulties we continue talks with Azerbaijan in good faith
The sending of EU monitors to the Armenian side of the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and later the deployment of the longer-term EU civilian monitoring mission is an EU important engagement in our region, the Armenian FM said at Monday’s joint press conference with his Romanian colleague, in Bucharest…
 Mehdi Khorsand: Iran will not be silent if Azerbaijan takes any step in Armenia’s Syunik Province
“The developments of the South Caucasus should be discussed in a broader format than Armenia and Azerbaijan only,” according to the expert on international affairs…
 Rubinyan: Considerably better situation created after Armenia, Azerbaijan representatives’ meeting
The Armenian parliament vice-speaker reflected on the events that took place at the Tegh-Kornidzor section last weekend…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos