Armenia plans to participate in 2 other US-led military exercises in Europe

On Thursday’s statement on the Pentagon website about US-led multinational military exercise Defender 2023, Armenia was also on the list of participating countries. After some time, however, the US Department of Defense edited this statement, and Armenia was no longer on the list of participants.
Armenpress turned to Aram Torosyan, the spokesperson of the Armenian defense minister, for clarification on the matter.
Asked whether, after all, the Armed Forces of Armenia will participate in that military exercise, he answered: "The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is planning to participate in two other military exercises being organized by the US ground forces command in Europe this year: the KFOR (Kosovo Forces) and Saber Junction military exercises."