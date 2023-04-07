News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 07
USD
388.43
EUR
424.17
RUB
4.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 07
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.43
EUR
424.17
RUB
4.73
Show news feed
Lavrov: Russia hopes that extra-regional players will not interfere with Transcaucasia settlement
Lavrov: Russia hopes that extra-regional players will not interfere with Transcaucasia settlement
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


Russia expects that extra-regional players will not interfere with the settlement in Transcaucasia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced this on Friday at a press conference held after his talks with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, TASS reports.

"We hope that some of our extra-regional partners will not interfere with these processes [i.e., the settlement in Transcaucasia], they will orient the parties toward the strict implementation of the agreements reached in the Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani tripartite format," he said.

The Russian FM emphasized that these agreements "continue to be the main basis for the continuation of work."

According to Lavrov, Russia is in favor of deepening the cooperation between the countries in the region.

"We welcome the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey that started with our [i.e., Russia’s] assistance, we welcome the efforts aimed at unblocking transportation links, communications in the region and, of course, the post-conflict recovery of the South Caucasus," the Russian FM noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan shoots at farmers carrying out spring sowing in Armenia village
The head of Khnatsakh village in Syunik Province, told Armenian News-NEWS.am…
 MOD: Armenia army units did not fire at Azerbaijani positions
The Azerbaijan defense ministry continues to disseminate disinformation…
 Turkey FM announces need for urgent signing of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty
“We will continue consultations on this matter, including with Russia," added Cavusoglu…
 Armenia MFA on possible CSTO mission: Work is ongoing
The position of the Armenian side on the matter was presented by the Armenian FM during a joint press conference held in Moscow on March 20…
 Sargis Khandanyan: We will talk about CSTO mission deployment when we find that Armenia positions are met
Armenia has never said no to a CSTO monitoring mission to be in the country, said the chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly…
 Armenia premier: Deployment spots on 7km of border with Azerbaijan are specified, cartographers are working on 5km
An agreement was reached that the cartographers from both sides would adjust the situation…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos