Lavrov: Russia hopes that extra-regional players will not interfere with Transcaucasia settlement

Russia expects that extra-regional players will not interfere with the settlement in Transcaucasia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced this on Friday at a press conference held after his talks with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, TASS reports.

"We hope that some of our extra-regional partners will not interfere with these processes [i.e., the settlement in Transcaucasia], they will orient the parties toward the strict implementation of the agreements reached in the Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani tripartite format," he said.

The Russian FM emphasized that these agreements "continue to be the main basis for the continuation of work."

According to Lavrov, Russia is in favor of deepening the cooperation between the countries in the region.

"We welcome the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey that started with our [i.e., Russia’s] assistance, we welcome the efforts aimed at unblocking transportation links, communications in the region and, of course, the post-conflict recovery of the South Caucasus," the Russian FM noted.