Pashinyan stresses importance of Armenia-US strategic agenda dialogue
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday received a delegation led by Arun Venkataraman, US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets.

The PM welcomed the visit of this US delegation to Armenia, and emphasized the importance of expanding the implementation of active dialogue and joint programs on the agenda of the Armenian-American strategic dialogue. Pashinyan noted that Armenian-American relations are developing dynamically, and considered it necessary to implement steps aimed at the consistent deepening of economic interaction.

Venkataraman, in turn, said the Armenian-American strategic dialogue meeting held in Yerevan was productive, and stressed the US interest in deepening commercial ties and promoting cooperation in various domains—including the energy sector—between the two countries.

The interlocutors reflected also on the possibilities of deepening cooperation in trade, investments, energy, high technology, and trade circulation, the improvement of the business environment, and implementation of joint projects.
