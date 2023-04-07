News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 07
USD
388.43
EUR
424.17
RUB
4.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 07
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.43
EUR
424.17
RUB
4.73
Show news feed
Reuters: Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan in talks to pipe 5 mln tons of Kazakh oil
Reuters: Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan in talks to pipe 5 mln tons of Kazakh oil
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Economics

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are in talks to pipe 5 million tons of Kazakh crude oil via the Baku-Supsa pipeline this year, three sources familiar with the talks told Reuters on Friday, as Astana looks to ease its dependence on transit via Russia.

The aforesaid oil may come from the giant Kashagan field on the Kazakh shelf of the Caspian Sea, one of the sources said.

According to two Azerbaijani officials and one Kazakh official, Azerbaijan has made the offer, and the sides are now discussing the details.

Kazakhstan, which pipes most of its oil to Europe via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium link which crosses Russia, is trying to diversify its respective routes due to the Ukrainian conflict.

It has already started piping oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline which originates in Azerbaijan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos