4 more recent earthquakes hit Turkey

Four earthquakes have hit central Turkey in the past few hours, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
In particular, the first of this series of earthquakes of 3.1 magnitude occurred 45 km southwest of Malatya with 441,000 population.
The epicenter of the earthquake lay at a depth of 5 km.
Aftershocks of 3.3 magnitude were recorded 8 km southwest of Kahramanmaraş.
Another earthquake with the same magnitude was registered 16 km northeast of Gürün.
The fourth earthquake of 3.6 magnitude was recorded 15 km southwest of Göksun.