Shots fired at Tegh village area, Armenia has casualty

Shots were fired Tuesday at the border area of Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province. A resident of this village, who asked to remain anonymous, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that there is a casualty from the Armenian side.

"I put the casualty in the car with my own hands," said the resident.

A little while ago, the Haykakan Zhamanak newspaper, owned by the family of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, reported that according to its information, a shootout took place in the border area of Tegh village as a result of another provocation by the Azerbaijani side. According to preliminary information, there is one casualty on the Armenian side and two—on the Azerbaijani side.

According to the paper, fire was opened in the direction of the Armenian military units carrying out engineering work, and the Armenian units resorted to retaliatory actions.