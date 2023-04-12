Russia MFA spox: CSTO mission deployment details can be talked about when Armenia is ready

Moscow believes that as soon as Yerevan is ready, it is possible to return to the substantive work of determining specific methods and details regarding the deployment of a CSTO mission in Armenia. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during Wednesday's press briefing.
Also, she quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, recalling that "the Russian side is content that Armenia is interested in the matter of accepting CSTO peacekeepers."
"As for the exact timeframes for deployment of the [CSTO] mission, this question should be addressed to Yerevan, as the mission will operate in the territory of Armenia," the Russian foreign ministry spox added.