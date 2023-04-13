News
Armenia deputy PM, US Deputy Secretary of Treasury acknowledge high level of cooperation between both countries
Armenia deputy PM, US Deputy Secretary of Treasury acknowledge high level of cooperation between both countries
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

An Armenian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan met with US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo.

The aforesaid delegation comprised Ambassador of Armenia to the US Lilit Makunts, Central Bank of Armenia Deputy Governor Armen Nurbekyan, and Deputy Minister of Finance Eduard Hakobyan, the embassy of Armenia in the US informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Both the Armenian and the US sides acknowledged the high level of cooperation between the Armenian and the US governments on a wide range of matters, including in trade and financial sectors.
