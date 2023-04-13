Osmani: We are ready for any efforts to achieve positive dynamics between Azerbaijan and Armenia

North Macedonia, as the current chairing country in the OSCE, strives for the settlement of the issues affecting Armenia and Azerbaijan, and a stable peaceful solution. The visiting OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, announced this during Thursday’s joint news conference in Yerevan with Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan.
Osmani expressed his willingness to continue efforts to achieve results within the framework of OSCE mechanisms and organizations, and with new ideas and approaches.
"Ultimately, it is about people. Therefore, I will continue to call on the parties to be guided by dialogue and negotiations, not by force and coercion, when resolving disputes. We are ready for any efforts that will bring positive dynamics, we are ready to implement the previously reached agreements and create new areas of cooperation. I call to turn to such important areas as border demarcation and delimitation, to open communications. As the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, I support any efforts that lead to peace and all initiatives that will reduce tension, increase trust, and lead to the normalization of relations.
“Let me be clear, as someone who has been there, as I come from a country that has lived through the agony of conflict. The negotiations may be difficult, but the prospect of neighborly relations, stable peace, and prosperity gives results. We are ready to share our experience with everyone who uses the negotiating table, not the battlefield," Osmani emphasized.