Thursday
April 13
Armenia PM to Bujar Osmani: This visit is good opportunity to get familiarized with complicated situation
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday received the visiting OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, the PM's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The premier welcomed the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office’s visit to the region, and noted that it is a good opportunity to get acquainted with the complicated situation created here. Also, Pashinyan noted the Armenian government's interest in developing and expanding cooperation with the OSCE.

Osmani, in turn, emphasized the importance of the OSCE’s cooperation with Armenia, and added that the goal of this organization is to contribute to peace and stability in the region.

The interlocutors discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the ongoing illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan, and the implementation of border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

They reflected also on the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group and ensuring the more active role of the institute of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

PM Pashinyan underscored the need for a proper and consistent response by the international community to the provocative and destructive actions of Azerbaijan.
