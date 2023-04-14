News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 14
USD
388.2
EUR
429.19
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 14
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.2
EUR
429.19
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
Ameriabank CEO Artak Hanesyan sums up Triple Best campaign: We believe in potential of our team, Armenia
Ameriabank CEO Artak Hanesyan sums up Triple Best campaign: We believe in potential of our team, Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Ameriabank concludes its Triple Best campaign, which was launched to celebrate the Bank’s recognition as the Best Bank of Armenia for 2022 by leading international publications such as The Banker, Global Finance, and Euromoney.

Through this campaign, Ameriabank highlights the numerous digital services, joint projects with partners, and the positive impact that these initiatives have had on various sectors of the Armenian economy. By showcasing these achievements, the Bank aims to improve the banking experience of its clients and improve the quality of life.

The Triple Best campaign concludes with a video featuring Artak Hanesyan, the CEO of Ameriabank, expressing sincere gratitude to partners, clients, and the entire Ameria team. “Our shared values, vision, and mission will continue to guide our actions, as we remain committed to supporting the growth and development of Armenia and its people,” notes Artak Hanesyan.  

Check out the video to learn more.

To note, the reputable magazine Global Finance named Ameriabank the Best Bank in Armenia in 2023 as well.

Triple Best_Ameriabank 2.jpg (66 KB)

Triple Best_Ameriabank 3.jpg (44 KB)

Triple Best_Ameriabank 4.jpg (32 KB)
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Smart solution from AraratBank: electric car loans at an interest rate starting at 9%
The electric car loan is available to customers aged 22-65 with a stable source of income and a good credit history...
 AraratBank provides support to 100 children from underprivileged families
The first phase of the project implementation will involve 1000 students from vulnerable families living in Vanadzor...
 Byblos Bank Armenia launches Google PayTM support for cardholders
Cardholders will be able to store both credit and debit cards within Google Wallet and make contactless payments...
 New Beneficial Mortgage Lending Offer from ARMBUSINESSBANK
The annual nominal fixed adjustable interest rate is 13.9%, the effective interest rate- from 14.9% to 15.5 %...
 Ameriabank named the Best Bank in Armenia by Global Finance
As the banking crisis spreads from the US to other regions, identifying the best banks regarding services...
 Converse Bank's bonds have been listed on Armenian Stock Exchange
It is important for the Bank to make this product available to a large number of investors...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos