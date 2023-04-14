Ameriabank CEO Artak Hanesyan sums up Triple Best campaign: We believe in potential of our team, Armenia

Ameriabank concludes its Triple Best campaign, which was launched to celebrate the Bank’s recognition as the Best Bank of Armenia for 2022 by leading international publications such as The Banker, Global Finance, and Euromoney.
Through this campaign, Ameriabank highlights the numerous digital services, joint projects with partners, and the positive impact that these initiatives have had on various sectors of the Armenian economy. By showcasing these achievements, the Bank aims to improve the banking experience of its clients and improve the quality of life.
The Triple Best campaign concludes with a video featuring Artak Hanesyan, the CEO of Ameriabank, expressing sincere gratitude to partners, clients, and the entire Ameria team. “Our shared values, vision, and mission will continue to guide our actions, as we remain committed to supporting the growth and development of Armenia and its people,” notes Artak Hanesyan.
Check out the video to learn more.
To note, the reputable magazine Global Finance named Ameriabank the Best Bank in Armenia in 2023 as well.