News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 14
USD
388.2
EUR
429.19
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 14
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.2
EUR
429.19
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
Smart solution from AraratBank: electric car loans at an interest rate starting at 9%
Smart solution from AraratBank: electric car loans at an interest rate starting at 9%
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

AraratBank, in cooperation with Muran company, offers a smart solution – a loan for the purchase of an electric car starting at 12% in AMD and at 9% in USD. The annual interest rate depends on loan maturity.

As informed by the bank, this cooperation provides an opportunity for potential customers to purchase an electric car under favorable terms and at a competitive interest rate. The loan limit is AMD 2,000,000 - 50,000,000 for loans disbursed in local currency and USD 4,000 - 100,000 for loans in foreign currency.

The electric car loan is available to customers aged 22-65 with a stable source of income and a good credit history. The advance payment starts at 10%, depending on the creditworthiness assessed onsite at Muran LLC car showroom.

“The acquisition of an electric car has a number of advantages such as environmental protection, reduction of emissions, absence of annual environmental fees, significant reduction of current maintenance costs.

No one-time commission for loan processing as well as early repayment fee will be charged, and the loan decision will take a few minutes at the company’s car showroom,” the bank’s news release reads.

A detailed description of the terms of the loan may be found here.

Muran LLC is the official representative of Geely in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Ameriabank CEO Artak Hanesyan sums up Triple Best campaign: We believe in potential of our team, Armenia
Our shared values, vision, and mission will continue to guide our actions, as we remain committed to supporting the growth...
 AraratBank provides support to 100 children from underprivileged families
The first phase of the project implementation will involve 1000 students from vulnerable families living in Vanadzor...
 Byblos Bank Armenia launches Google PayTM support for cardholders
Cardholders will be able to store both credit and debit cards within Google Wallet and make contactless payments...
 New Beneficial Mortgage Lending Offer from ARMBUSINESSBANK
The annual nominal fixed adjustable interest rate is 13.9%, the effective interest rate- from 14.9% to 15.5 %...
 Ameriabank named the Best Bank in Armenia by Global Finance
As the banking crisis spreads from the US to other regions, identifying the best banks regarding services...
 Converse Bank's bonds have been listed on Armenian Stock Exchange
It is important for the Bank to make this product available to a large number of investors...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos