Armenia government: Need to adjust CSTO responsibility zone arose due to uncertain positions

The report on the progress and results of the 2022 plan of the Government of the Republic of Armenia (RA) states that on September 13, 2022, the armed forces of Azerbaijan launched a large-scale aggression against the sovereign territory of the RA—and using large-caliber weapons, artillery, missile systems, and drones.

As a result of the aggression, the Armenian side had 225 casualties, including 3 civilians, 293 servicemen and 7 civilians were injured, and 20 servicemen were captured. The armed forces of Azerbaijan targeted 36 settlements in Syunik, Vayots Dzor, Gegharkunik Provinces of Armenia, as a result of which 192 houses, 3 hotels, 2 schools were partially or completely destroyed, 1 medical facility, 1 banquet hall, 4 barns, 7 electrical infrastructures, 5 water infrastructures, 3 natural gas pipelines, 1 bridge, 2 motorways, and 1 street were damaged, and 2 ambulances and 4 cars were targeted.

The armed forces of Azerbaijan entered the sovereign territory of Armenia in several directions. As a result of its aggressions against Armenia during 2021 and 2022, Azerbaijan occupied more than 150 square kilometers of the sovereign territory of Armenia, and 75 square kilometers of the sovereign territory of the RA has been under Azerbaijani occupation since the 1990s.

In relation to the Azerbaijani aggression on the sovereign territory of the RA on September 13, 2022, the RA has officially appealed to the Russian Federation to implement the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to ensure the security and territorial integrity of the RA, and in order to ensure sovereignty, in accordance with Article 4 of the Collective Security Treaty, to provide appropriate support—including military—to the RA, and to hold discussions in a special session of the UN Security Council on this aggression against the RA.

In connection with the aggression, a special meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council was held on September 13, 2022 in the format of a videoconference. And according to its decision, on September 15, the operational group of the CSTO Joint Headquarters arrived in Armenia to carry out a monitoring mission.

On November 23, 2022, a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council was held in Yerevan, during which the Armenian side emphasized that no adequate response was received from the CSTO regarding Azerbaijan's aggressions against the sovereign territory of Armenia. The Armenian side recorded that the drafts of the Declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council and on joint measures to provide assistance to the RA submitted for signing during the session do not contain a clear political assessment of the aggression against Armenia and an action plan to eliminate the consequences of this aggression and restore the territorial integrity of Armenia.

In addition, due to the uncertain positions expressed by a number of CSTO member countries, the need to adjust the zone of responsibility of the CSTO has arisen. Without specifying the mentioned issues, then RA did not consider it appropriate to sign the mentioned documents, which is why the decisions were not adopted.

The aforesaid report states that in connection with Azerbaijan's military aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia, on the basis of Armenia's request, a special meeting of the UN Security Council was held on September 15 under the chairmanship of France. During this meeting, the member states of the UN Security Council noted the inadmissibility of the use of force, emphasized the observance of the norms of international humanitarian law, emphasizing also the fact of targeting civil infrastructure in Armenia.

On October 21-27, 2022, an OSCE needs assessment team arrived in Armenia to get acquainted with the situation created in the border areas and settlements of Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor, and Syunik Provinces as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression that began on September 13.

As a result of the agreement reached at the quadrilateral meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, French President Emmanuel Macron, and European Council President Charles Michel in Prague on October 6, 2022, the Council of the European Union (EU) adopted a decision on October 17 on Armenia and deploying EU observer-experts along the international border between Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan. The mission's mandate included monitoring the situation along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan in order to support confidence-building between the two countries and to provide more substantive EU support to border commissions. This EU monitoring mission completed its mandate on December 19, 2022. On January 23, 2023, the EU Council agreed to the proposal to set up a new civilian mission—the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA)—in the territory of Armenia for a period of two years. And on February 20, 2023, this mission started its work in Armenia.