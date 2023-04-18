News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 18
USD
387.94
EUR
426
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.94
EUR
426
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
Armenian Genocide monument to be erected in France’s Courbevoie commune (PHOTOS)
Armenian Genocide monument to be erected in France’s Courbevoie commune (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Embassy of Armenia in France participated in a commemorative event in the commune of Courbevoie, near Paris, dedicated to the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The event was organized by the Courbevoie commune council, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Facebook page of the embassy.

At the event, Courbevoie mayor Jacques Kossowski announced the initiative by him and the Courbevoie council to erect an Armenian Genocide monument in Courbevoie next year.

In their commemorative remarks at the event, the high-ranking representatives of France and the leaders of the local authorities expressed solidarity and support for Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), which are facing difficult geopolitical challenges, and in particular, for the Artsakh Armenian, who are facing the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor for more than four months now.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mayor of France’s Lyon pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims, Karabakh wars’ martyrs
Gregory Doucet visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial and Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan…
 San Diego designates April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted the respective proclamation…
 Slovakia legislature delegation lays flowers at Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
“We have no right to forget the tragedy that happened to the Armenian people,” wrote the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council (parliament) of Slovakia, Marian Kery, in the Book of Honored Guests of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute…
 Croatia MPs visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Also, the delegation toured the Genocide Museum-Institute…
 Square devoted to Armenian Genocide opens in Israel’s Haifa
Despite the pressure exerted by the Turkish embassy in Tel Aviv…
 Tabea Rossner: German Bundestag resolution on Armenian Genocide recognition was step to boost recognition process
A delegation led by the deputy chair of the Germany-South Caucasus Friendship Group of the Bundestag visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos