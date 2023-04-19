News
Group of US Congress members re-introduce Armenian Genocide Education Act to House of Representatives
Group of US Congress members re-introduce Armenian Genocide Education Act to House of Representatives
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

US House of Representatives members Anna Eshoo (D-CA), David Valadao (R-CA), Ted Lieu (D-CA), and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) are re-introducing the Armenian Genocide Education Act, a bipartisan measure to fund Library of Congress educational programs about the history, lessons, consequences, and ongoing costs of the Armenian Genocide, reported the Armenian National Committee of America.

This landmark legislation seeks to provide $10 million in funding over five years for the Library of Congress to educate Americans about Ottoman Turkey’s systematic and deliberate state-sponsored mass murder, national dispossession, cultural erasure, and exile of millions of Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Chaldeans, Syriacs, Arameans, Maronites, and other Christians, between 1915 and 1923.

Building upon the 2019 passage of H.Res.296 and S.Res.150, the Armenian Genocide Education Act seeks to counter-discourse and propaganda that claims that Ottoman Turkey’s systematic and deliberate state-sponsored mass murder, national dispossession, cultural erasure, and exile of millions of Christians between 1915 and 1923 did not take place. A similar measure was introduced in the last session of the US Congress.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
