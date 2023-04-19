News
Armenia-US trade in 2022 exceeds previous year's figure by more than 2 times
Armenia-US trade in 2022 exceeds previous year's figure by more than 2 times
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

According to the results of 2022, Armenia's trade with the US amounted to around $465 million, which is 2.2 times more than the indicators of the previous year. This is noted in the report on the implementation and results of the 2022 program of the 2021-2026 program of the Armenian government.

"In 2021, this figure was 207 million dollars," the report added.

At the same time, the trade between Armenia and the European Union member countries increased by 43.8 percent compared to the previous year, reaching a record figure of almost €2 billion. And exports from Armenia to EU countries increased by 17.8 percent compared to 2021.

For example, the trade between Armenia and France amounted to $122.5 million in 2022, increasing by about 30 percent compared to the previous year.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
