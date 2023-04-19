News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 19
USD
387.66
EUR
423.75
RUB
4.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.66
EUR
423.75
RUB
4.75
Show news feed
The Nagorno-Karabakh issue is not an internal affair of Azerbaijan. Marukyan
The Nagorno-Karabakh issue is not an internal affair of Azerbaijan. Marukyan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Special Envoy Edmon Marukyan has addressed the international community, calling for continued efforts to create an international mechanism to ensure the rights and safety of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. Marukyan wrote about it on his official Twitter page.

"Azerbaijan’s president Ilham Aliyev keeps claiming that the issue of Nagorno Karabakh is an internal matter and they are not going to discuss it with anyone. First of all, I am reminding you again that no internal matter was dealt with by 3 Permanent Member states of the UN Security Council. I mean OSCE Minsk Group Cochair’s Russia, USA, and France negotiated the matter for decades, and now the EU is also engaged in this matter. Therefore, Nagorno Karabakh issue is not an internal matter of Azerbaijan," he emphasized.

Marukyan reminded us that fundamental human rights and freedoms have not been considered an internal issue for more than 70 years, after the Second World War, because the world community learned lessons from the devastating world war, and that no dictator or democratically elected leader can be allowed to violate human rights.

“People of Nagorno Karabakh are in the danger of ethnic cleansing. Thus, the international community must continue its efforts for peaceful resolution and creation of international mechanism between official representatives of Azerbaijan and Nagorno Karabakh for guaranteeing the rights and security of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh,”- concluded Edmon Marukyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Security Council chief briefs OSCE Minsk Group US co-chair on Azerbaijan provocation near Tegh village
Armen Grigoryan received Luis Bono…
 Artsakh's Ombudsman expresses dissatisfaction to OSCE chairman for attitude of international community
I have touched upon the policy of ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan after the establishment of the ceasefire on November 9...
 Armenia PM to Bujar Osmani: This visit is good opportunity to get familiarized with complicated situation
Nikol Pashinyan received the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia…
 OSCE Chairman-in-Office: I am here to find out if there is possibility to build bridges between Yerevan and Baku
“The OSCE is a platform for constant dialogue between countries,” Bujar Osmani stated in Yerevan…
 Chairman-in-Office: OSCE toolkit provides mechanisms to assist peace process between Armenians and Azerbaijanis
"We are aware that there are opposing assessments from some sides,” Bujar Osmani said…
 Armenia MFA: Rumors about OSCE Minsk Group activities’ termination are greatly exaggerated
Ararat Mirzoyan categorically opposed Azerbaijan’s respective claims…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos