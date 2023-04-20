Frank Pallone: Azerbaijan attack on Karabakh, blocking of Lachin corridor are Armenian Genocide’s continuation

Azerbaijan's attack on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the blocking of the Lachin corridor are the continuation of the Armenian Genocide. This was stated by Frank Pallone, Co-Chair of the US Congressional Armenian Issues Caucus, at an event in the Congress dedicated to the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

What is happening in Artsakh, the attack, and the aggression that happened two years ago, the blocking of the Lachin corridor are nothing but a continuation of the genocide. People in Artsakh are subject to deprivation, not having enough food and medicine. It sounds like genocide, but we won't let it happen. However, it is the same phenomenon regardless of whether it is implemented by Azerbaijan or Turkey, the US congressman emphasized.

Also, Pallone emphasized that this Azerbaijani aggression is not directed only against Artsakh, and the Azerbaijani army continues its incursions into Armenia as well, trying to capture more territory.

According to the congressman, the members of the US Congressional Armenian Issues Caucus have repeatedly reminded the US State Department that the blocking of the Lachin corridor is unacceptable. He expressed hope that the pressure being exerted by the US and the other co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group will eventually contribute to the reopening of the Lachin corridor, and that as a result of negotiations, Artsakh will eventually be recognized as an Armenian territory.

Pallone recalled that the US Congress has recognized the Armenian Genocide, but it was not easy to achieve it. He thanked Congressman Adam Schiff, who was the person behind the respective bill. Also, Pallone lauded US President Joe Biden's recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

In addition, Frank Pallone once again stressed the inadmissibility of the US providing military aid to Azerbaijan.