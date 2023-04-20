News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 20
USD
387.66
EUR
423.75
RUB
4.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
April 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.66
EUR
423.75
RUB
4.75
Show news feed
Sergey Lebedev: West is preparing provocations to destabilize situation in CIS countries
Sergey Lebedev: West is preparing provocations to destabilize situation in CIS countries
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

The Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has stated that Western countries are preparing provocations in order to destabilize the situation in the CIS. Sergey Lebedev said this in an interview with TASS.

"Unfortunately, such information exists," said Lebedev, when asked if there was such information in the CIS.

According to him, attempts to destabilize the situation in the CIS countries are "obvious and not hidden."

The CIS chief, however, expressed confidence that this organization will be preserved for many years to come.

He noted that the CIS countries are neighbors which are "condemned to live side by side," while closely interacting.

According to Lebedev, the severance of Ukraine's ties with the CIS does not lead to anything good either for the CIS or for that country.

To note, Armenia also is a member in the CIS.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CIS FMs’ next meeting slated for October in Kyrgyzstan
CIS Secretary General  Sergey Lebedev announced...
 CIS FMs to hold meeting in Uzbekistan
In Samarkand…
 Ararat Mirzoyan will go on a working visit to Uzbekistan
This was reported by the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs...
 Kazakh Foreign Minister Tileuberdi says he sees no risks or threats from Russia
Kazakhstan sees no risks or threats from Russia...
 Moldova to withdraw from number of agreements within CIS
"On this basis, the withdrawal from CIS agreements that are incompatible with our goals will continue...
 New prime minister of Moldova accuses CIS of inefficiency and aims at country's accession to EU
A number of agreements within the CIS do not work...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos