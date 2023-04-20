Sergey Lebedev: West is preparing provocations to destabilize situation in CIS countries

The Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has stated that Western countries are preparing provocations in order to destabilize the situation in the CIS. Sergey Lebedev said this in an interview with TASS.

"Unfortunately, such information exists," said Lebedev, when asked if there was such information in the CIS.

According to him, attempts to destabilize the situation in the CIS countries are "obvious and not hidden."

The CIS chief, however, expressed confidence that this organization will be preserved for many years to come.

He noted that the CIS countries are neighbors which are "condemned to live side by side," while closely interacting.

According to Lebedev, the severance of Ukraine's ties with the CIS does not lead to anything good either for the CIS or for that country.

To note, Armenia also is a member in the CIS.