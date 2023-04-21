News
Azerbaijan army incursions, criminal acts are video recorded in Armenia’s Tegh village (VIDEO)
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In the course of our fact-finding mission in the Tegh community of Syunik [Province], we have [video] recorded illegal incursions of Azerbaijani armed servicemen and their criminal acts, which contradict international norms. Arman Tatoyan, the founder of the Center for Law and Justice "Tatoyan" Foundation and the former ombudsman of Armenia, informs about it.

"All the facts and evidence have been analyzed in detail, they will be sent to the international organizations as well in the near future," Tatoyan added.

More details in the video.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
