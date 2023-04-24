Georgia Armenians hold torchlight procession in Tbilisi

A torchlight procession was held Sunday evening in Tbilisi toward the cross-stone in the yard of Saint Etchmiadzin Armenian Church of the Georgian capital, and dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, Jnews writes.
The procession was held to commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide and demand justice, and was attended by dozens of people, and representatives of the Georgian Armenian community.
The participants marched under Armenian patriotic music, waving the national flags of Armenia and Georgia, and holding banners that read "We remember and demand."
When the participants of this procession reached the Saint Etchmiadzin Church, they prayed for the souls of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.